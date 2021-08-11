Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) : This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

 

Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

MaxLinear’s shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price

MaxLinear, Inc Price

MaxLinear, Inc price | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This company that provides microprocessors, chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) - free report >>

MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) - free report >>

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary semiconductor transportation