Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) : This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.
Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear’s shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This company that provides microprocessors, chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
