Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus
Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote
Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Lincoln National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln National Corporation Quote
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hanmi Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Hanmi Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.03, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.