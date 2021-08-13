Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

 

Luther Burbank Corporation Price and Consensus

Luther Burbank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Luther Burbank Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.

 

Luther Burbank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luther Burbank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Luther Burbank Corporation Quote

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.11%.

 

Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

