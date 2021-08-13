We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.11%.
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.
