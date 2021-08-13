Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carter's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carter's, Inc. Quote

 

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Carter's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carter's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carter's, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

auto-tires-trucks retail