Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Veritiv Corp’s shares gained 47.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GreenSky, Inc. Quote

 

GreenSky’s shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price

GreenSky, Inc. Price

GreenSky, Inc. price | GreenSky, Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, supplier, and install provider of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. price | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This provider of business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

 

Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price

Hanmi Financial Corporation price | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance