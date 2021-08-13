In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corp’s shares gained 47.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky’s shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, supplier, and install provider of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This provider of business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
