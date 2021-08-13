In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI - Free Report) : This life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Maravai LifeSciences’ shares gained 45.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Daseke’s shares gained 41% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Virtus Investment Partners’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rambus Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) : This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Rambus’ shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.