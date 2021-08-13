Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI - Free Report) : This life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Maravai LifeSciences’ shares gained 45.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Daseke’s shares gained 41% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Virtus Investment Partners’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Rambus Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) : This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Rambus’ shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

