Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

 

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.13%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

 

City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This provider of various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

City Holding Company Price and Consensus

City Holding Company Price and Consensus

City Holding Company price-consensus-chart | City Holding Company Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

City Holding Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Holding Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Holding Company dividend-yield-ttm | City Holding Company Quote

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) - free report >>

City Holding Company (CHCO) - free report >>

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) - free report >>

Published in

communications finance