New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.1% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This provider of infusion and home care management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company that offers innovative and premium products from multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


