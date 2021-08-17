We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.1% over the last 60 days.
Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This provider of infusion and home care management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company that offers innovative and premium products from multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.