Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This leading builder of single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 30.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) - free report >>

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-staples home-builder transportation