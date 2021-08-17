In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This leading builder of single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 30.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
