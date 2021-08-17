Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for New York Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.84%.

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.86%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

 

Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. : This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

