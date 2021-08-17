Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail department stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air’s shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Ethan Allen’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes’ shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

aerospace construction retail