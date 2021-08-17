In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail department stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.1% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air’s shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes’ shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
