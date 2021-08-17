In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)
KB Home (KBH)
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC)
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This purchaser, owner, manager, leaser, and disposer of fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of carbon black products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Orion Engineered Carbons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.12, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
