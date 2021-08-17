Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky’s shares gained 41.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Saia’s shares gained 27.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Steven Madden’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

