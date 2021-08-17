In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky’s shares gained 41.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Saia’s shares gained 27.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Steven Madden’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
