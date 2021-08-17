In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of regasification facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.41%, compared with the industry average of 4.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.17%.
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Quote
OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
OP Bancorp Price and Consensus
OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.18%.
OP Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
OP Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | OP Bancorp Quote
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus
Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
