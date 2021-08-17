Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of regasification facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.41%, compared with the industry average of 4.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.17%.

 

OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.18%.

 

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

