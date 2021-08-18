Boost Your Portfolio for the Fall with this ROE Stock Screener

Stocks pulled back from record highs Tuesday, with all three major U.S. indexes down over 1% through early afternoon trading. The drop followed the release of disappointing July retail figures, with sales down 1.1% from June. Headlines point to Delta variant concerns, but restaurants and bars sales jumped 1.7% compared to the previous month and 38% against July 2020.
The week of August 16 features earnings reports from retail giants like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot. The home improvement retailer was down over 4%, while other Dow components from Disney to Goldman Sachs all fell. The moves are hardly shocking given the blue-chip index’s recent run. In fact, both the S&P 500 and the Dow had continued to notch records in August, including Monday. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovered around 1% below its highs to start the week prior to Tuesday’s drop.
The market could experience some more near-term selling since the mid-July pullback was wiped out so quickly. Wall Street might continue to pull profits as the strong second quarter earnings season winds down (also read:
3 Things to Know About the Q2 Earnings Season).
Pullbacks and corrections are healthy aspects of well-functioning markets and they should be embraced by long-term investors as an opportunity to buy their favorite stocks at discounts—it’s what the heavy hitters do. Staying invested is also important since timing the market is extremely difficult and can cause some to buy high and sell low.
There are plenty of reasons to remain bullish—barring any major restriction or new lockdowns.
July’s jobs topped expectations and represented the biggest gain since August 2020, while unemployment hit its lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. Behind all of these bullish signals sits an interest rate environment that will continue to favor stocks for the foreseeable future. Goldman Sachs turned more bullish on the back of all of these factors.
Therefore, investors might want to buy stocks as we get closer to the fall. And why not add highly-ranked stocks that have proven they can turn assets into profits…
ROE
Return on Equity or ROE helps investors understand if a firm’s executives are creating assets with investors’ cash or burning it. ROE shows a company’s ability to turn assets into profits. Put another way, this vital metric measures the profits made for each dollar of shareholder equity.
ROE is calculated as net income / shareholder's equity. For example: if $0.10 of assets are created for each $1 of shareholder equity that would equal a ROE of 10%.
Overall, Return on Equity is a great item to use regardless of what type of investor you are since it provides insight into management’s ability to create value and keep costs under control. Plus, if ROE slips, it can alert us to potential problems.
With all that said, let’s take a look at this screen’s parameters and see the companies proving they can return value to shareholders instead of churning through their cash…
• Zacks Rank equal to 1
The Zacks Rank looks at upward earnings estimate revisions, among other metrics, in order to find companies that are projected to see their earnings get stronger. In fact, beginning with a Zacks Rank #1 can be a great starting point because it boasts an average annual return of over 25% per year during the last 30 years.
• Price greater than or equal to 5
Today we ruled out any stocks that are trading for less than $5 a share because they can be more volatile and speculative.
• Price/Sales Ratio less than or equal to 1
On top of that, we are looking for a low price to sales ratio. Today we went with 1 or below as this range is usually thought to provide better value since investors pay less for each unit of sales.
• % (Broker) Rating Strong Buy equal to 100 (%)
In this screen, we decided to go with companies that brokers are fully on board with since ratings are typically skewed strongly toward ‘buy’ and ‘strong buy.’
• ROE greater than or equal to 10
Lastly, but most importantly for today’s screen, we got rid of any companies with Return on Equity of less than 10 because the median ROE value for all of the stocks in the Zacks Universe is under 10.
Here are three stocks that made it through today’s screen…
M/I Homes, Inc. (
Vectrus, Inc. (
ArcelorMittal (
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/
