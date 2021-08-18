In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.95%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus
BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.
BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.
West Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
West Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation Quote
