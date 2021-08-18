Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.95%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

 

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.

 

