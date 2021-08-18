Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This technology-based education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


