In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
The Childrens Place, Inc. (PLCE) - free report >>
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
The Childrens Place, Inc. (PLCE) - free report >>
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) : This provider of cloud-based real estate brokerage services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Exp World Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Exp World Holdings, Inc. Quote
eXp World’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price
Exp World Holdings, Inc. price | Exp World Holdings, Inc. Quote
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) : This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote
The Children's Place’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Children's Place, Inc. Price
The Children's Place, Inc. price | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Veritiv’s shares gained 41.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veritiv Corporation Price
Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Nucor’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nucor Corporation Price
Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.