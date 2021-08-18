Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) : This provider of cloud-based real estate brokerage services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Exp World Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Exp World Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

eXp World’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price

Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price

Exp World Holdings, Inc. price | Exp World Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) : This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

 

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Childrens Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

 

The Children's Place’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

The Children's Place, Inc. Price

The Childrens Place, Inc. Price

The Children's Place, Inc. price | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

 

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Veritiv’s shares gained 41.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus

Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus

Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote

 

Nucor’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Nucor Corporation Price

Nucor Corporation Price

Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>

The Childrens Place, Inc. (PLCE) - free report >>

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail