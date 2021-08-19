We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.