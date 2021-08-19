Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hackett Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote

 

The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Hackett Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote

 

