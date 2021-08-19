Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky’s shares gained 42.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salem Media’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities’ shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price

