We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK - Free Report) : This company that engages in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.37%.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY - Free Report) : This various commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus
Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.
Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.