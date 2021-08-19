Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK - Free Report) : This company that engages in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.37%.

 

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

 

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY - Free Report) : This various commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.

 

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - free report >>

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical retail