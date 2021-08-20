In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 33.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
