Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 33.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

 

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>

Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance home-builder