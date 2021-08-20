We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus
Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)
Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This company that provides alternative asset manager services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 31% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apollo Global Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.