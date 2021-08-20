Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This company that provides alternative asset manager services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 31% over the last 60 days.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apollo Global Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

