Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

