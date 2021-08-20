Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Transcat’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Daseke’s shares gained 39.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

