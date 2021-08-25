Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


