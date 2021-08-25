In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:
ProAssurance Corporation (PRA - Free Report) : This leader in developing solutions which serve the liability needs of the evolving needs of the health care industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
ProAssurance’s shares gained 21.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Kohl's Corp.’s shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Skyline Champion’s shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
