Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

V.F. Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

 

V.F. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This provider of a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This provider of business banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.70%.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.45%.

 

Carter's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

