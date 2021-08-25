Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

 

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

 

oil-energy semiconductor transportation