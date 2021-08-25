In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
