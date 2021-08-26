Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

 

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This provider of advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

