Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This multiple insurance and retirement business operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

 

Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) - free report >>

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary finance