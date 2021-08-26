In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This multiple insurance and retirement business operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
