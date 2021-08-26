Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarMax, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarMax, Inc. Quote

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

