Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
Matson’s shares gained nearly 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This leading research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Gartner’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of membership warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A.has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
