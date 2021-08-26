Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

 

Matson’s shares gained nearly 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. Price

Matson, Inc. Price

Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote

 

Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This leading research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

Gartner’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. price | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of membership warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A.has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Citizens Community Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>

Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary finance transportation