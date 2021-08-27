We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This provider of economic, financial, and management consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.