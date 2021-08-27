Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This provider of economic, financial, and management consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


auto-tires-trucks business-services consumer-staples industrial-products retail