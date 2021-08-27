Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.80%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.54%.

 

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.

 

