Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

 

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company that provides economic, financial, and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

 

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>

Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - free report >>

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary retail