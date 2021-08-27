We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company that provides economic, financial, and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.