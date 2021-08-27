In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM - Free Report) : This provider of digital platform engineering and software development services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
EPAM Systems’ shares gained 11.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) : This casino entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Century Casinos’ shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies’ shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
