Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:                   

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM - Free Report) : This provider of digital platform engineering and software development services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

 

EPAM Systems’ shares gained 11.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) : This casino entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Casinos’ shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies’ shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


