In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote
OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
OneMain Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces oil and gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
APA Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
APA Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
APA Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This designer, builder, and seller of homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.1% over the last 60 days.
LGI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
LGI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LGI Homes, Inc. Quote
LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 37.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
LGI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
LGI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LGI Homes, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.