Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH - Free Report) : This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.
Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qualys, Inc. (QLYS - Free Report) : This provider of cloud security and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Qualys’ shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in transaction processing business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
EVERTEC’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
