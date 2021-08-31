Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Simon Property Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Simon Property Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Simon Property Group, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Simon Property Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Simon Property Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Simon Property Group, Inc. Quote

 

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This company that operates as an investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) - free report >>

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG) - free report >>

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - free report >>

Moelis & Company (MC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance