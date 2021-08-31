We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This company that operates as an investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
