Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Daseke’s shares gained 36% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This company that distributes technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource’s shares gained 30.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) : This beauty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
REX American Resources Corporation (REX - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
REX American Resources’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
