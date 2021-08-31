Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

