In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>
MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>
MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus
Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus
MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.