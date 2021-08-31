Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

