Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH - Free Report) : This company that markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter and household cleaning products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

First Community Bankshares’ shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

