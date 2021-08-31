We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote
Movado’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Movado Group Inc. Price
Movado Group Inc. price | Movado Group Inc. Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH - Free Report) : This company that markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter and household cleaning products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Price and Consensus
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Quote
Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Price
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. price | Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
First Community Bankshares’ shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.