Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.

 

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.16%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.54%.

 

