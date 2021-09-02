Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

