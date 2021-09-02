We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
