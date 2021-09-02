Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hackett Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote

 

Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Hackett Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Hackett Group, Inc. Quote

 

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CRA International Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

CRA International price-consensus-chart | CRA International Quote

 

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CRA International PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

CRA International peg-ratio-ttm | CRA International Quote

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>

MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) - free report >>

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor