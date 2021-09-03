We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and seller of network products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.