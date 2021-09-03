Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Quote

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price and Consensus

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price and Consensus

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and seller of network products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The (GBX) - free report >>

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

communications consumer-discretionary retail transportation