Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.
The Mosaic Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
