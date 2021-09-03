Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

 

The Mosaic Company price-consensus-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote

 

The Mosaic Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Mosaic Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Mosaic Company Quote

 

