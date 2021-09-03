Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.

 

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

 

United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

United States Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

United States Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

United States Steel Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | United States Steel Corporation Quote

 

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

 

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

construction transportation