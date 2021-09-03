In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.